Child texts 911 for help, Bismarck pair accused of child neglect

Anita Tybo, 35, and Truwid Tikanye, 39
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man and woman have been charged with child neglect and possession of drugs after a child in their care texted 911 to report a person with a gun Saturday.

Police say Anita Tybo, 35, and Truwid Tikanye, 39, admitted to using methamphetamine before caring for two young children. Police say that Tikanye caused a state of panic as he was convinced men were coming to kill him.

During a search of the room, law enforcement recovered 24 grams of meth, 6 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The children were placed in the care of a family member.

