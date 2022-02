FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Brandon Lewis broke a 27-year old North Dakota State University long jump record on Saturday. The Legacy High School grad went 25-feet, 1.75-inches in the Bison Open.

Lewis bested the mark of 25-feet, 0.5-inches set by Bison Hall of Famer Brent Palmer in 1995.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.