Bismarck’s Britta Curl bound for Beijing Olympics

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About ten minutes into the first game for the United States women’s hockey team in the Olympics, Brianna Decker suffered a major injury.

Team USA did not bring taxi players to Beijing, so instead of being there ready to suit up, Bismarck’s Britta Curl is trying to get to China to play for her country.

Curl went to Los Angeles for the first round of intensive COVID testing and if all goes well, she will be heading overseas.

Britta was the second-to-last player cut from the Olympic team, but she’s the first one called upon when they need help.

This is a proud moment for her family, the hockey community, and the entire state of North Dakota.

“Obviously we know how hard she works and it’s nice for us to see her rewarded for all of the work she’s put in, and we’re just really happy for where she is,” said Brenna Curl, Britta’s sister.

Tim Meyer, Bismarck Blizzard head coach, said: “There had to be some disappointment in there with being one of the last cuts being so close to the end. I think it speaks a lot about her character. She’s a kid that’s going to keep working hard and have a good attitude, still be a good teammate. I think that’s one of the reasons when something like this happened, Britta’s going to get the call.”

For Bismarck hockey watchers, Britta’s ability to play hockey at a very high level started to show when she was in the 8th or 9th grade. That’s also the time Mike Wald joined the Blizzard as an assistant coach.

Mike Wald, Bismarck Park & Rec facilities and programs director, said: “She not only worked hard but made her teammates better. I think to me that showed she was a special athlete and just her drive. You know there were times, and we still talk about it, where we were down by two or three goals, and we had time and we had Britta on our team, and everybody fed off of that and fed off of her energy and we won some games that we probably didn’t deserve winning because of her.”

Britta still has some hoops to jump through to join the team once she gets to China.

Team USA plays Canada on Monday night. The earliest Britta would have the chance to play is Friday in the quarterfinals.

