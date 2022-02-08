Biden plans to spend $725 million to clean up abandoned coal mines

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Nearly $725 million in federal funding is available this fiscal year to 22 states and the Navajo Nation for the reclamation of abandoned coal mines and cleanup of acid mine drainage. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced the funding Monday.

It’s included in President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package and is part of an overall plan to spend $11.3 billion in the U.S. abandoned mine lands program over 15 years.

Reclamation of shuttered coal mine sites is considered crucial to preventing environmental pollution and returning land to its natural setting. The funding is considered key to removing toxic metals and returning fish and wildlife to waterways.

The funding will help pay for projects that treat acid mine drainage to improve water quality, restore mine-damaged water supplies, close dangerous mine shafts and reclaim unstable slopes. Land can also be converted for recreational and other economic redevelopment uses, such as manufacturing.

States will be required to prioritize projects that hire displaced coal workers.

Thousands of coal jobs have been lost in the past decade as companies and utilities explore using other energy sources, and a growing number of mining companies have shut down. The federal Abandoned Mine Reclamation fund relied on fees paid by coal companies based on the coal tonnage produced, but that’s been declining over time.

