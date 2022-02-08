Amy’s Angels: New childcare facility opens in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. – Seeing adequate childcare as a solution to some of the region’s workforce shortage, Williston Economic Development has worked to financially support three big daycare projects in the city. On Tuesday, one of the facilities opened its doors for the first time.

Amy Giordano loves to care for children.

“I found out I was really good at it, and I loved doing it,” said Giordano.

For almost ten years, she ran a daycare from her home. She is now the owner of Amy’s Angels Childcare, located inside Light of Christ Church.

“This is my dream, this is what I wanted to do,” said Giordano.

The newly remodeled basement will give Giordano and her staff room to care for up to 89 children. This project could not have been completed without the help of Williston Economic Development, who provided more than $500,000 in STAR Fund grants towards construction, furnishings, and equipment.

“It kind of spurs some of the secondary spouses that maybe wouldn’t be in the workforce if they didn’t have childcare, but this allows them the ability to go out and kind of fill a need in the workforce for the community,” said Shawn Wenko, Williston Economic Development executive director.

Right now, Giordano has 13 staff members caring for 38 children of various ages. While she’s excited to be open, she said she’s already looking to add more services, like space for older kids who don’t have access to after-school programs.

“I really want to model an attitude of lifelong learning and just really striving always for quality improvement, so when we think we made it, I want to keep going, and I want to push that and I want to make sure that we are doing what we are supposed to be doing,” said Giordano.

Giordano said there is already a waitlist, but reception from parents has been very positive.

She added that recruiting new staff will be the key to increasing their numbers in the future.

