Advertisement

Amy’s Angels: New childcare facility opens in Williston

Amy Giordano
Amy Giordano(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. – Seeing adequate childcare as a solution to some of the region’s workforce shortage, Williston Economic Development has worked to financially support three big daycare projects in the city. On Tuesday, one of the facilities opened its doors for the first time.

Amy Giordano loves to care for children.

“I found out I was really good at it, and I loved doing it,” said Giordano.

For almost ten years, she ran a daycare from her home. She is now the owner of Amy’s Angels Childcare, located inside Light of Christ Church.

“This is my dream, this is what I wanted to do,” said Giordano.

The newly remodeled basement will give Giordano and her staff room to care for up to 89 children. This project could not have been completed without the help of Williston Economic Development, who provided more than $500,000 in STAR Fund grants towards construction, furnishings, and equipment.

“It kind of spurs some of the secondary spouses that maybe wouldn’t be in the workforce if they didn’t have childcare, but this allows them the ability to go out and kind of fill a need in the workforce for the community,” said Shawn Wenko, Williston Economic Development executive director.

Right now, Giordano has 13 staff members caring for 38 children of various ages. While she’s excited to be open, she said she’s already looking to add more services, like space for older kids who don’t have access to after-school programs.

“I really want to model an attitude of lifelong learning and just really striving always for quality improvement, so when we think we made it, I want to keep going, and I want to push that and I want to make sure that we are doing what we are supposed to be doing,” said Giordano.

Giordano said there is already a waitlist, but reception from parents has been very positive.

She added that recruiting new staff will be the key to increasing their numbers in the future.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Roundabout
27-year-old Dickinson man seriously injured after crashing through the middle of roundabout
Britta Curl
Bismarck’s Britta Curl joining team USA at Olympics as injury replacement
Rick Becker
Bismarck’s Rick Becker announces run for U.S. Senate against Sen. John Hoeven
Dickinson New Year's Eve shootout suspects arrested
Dickinson New Year’s Eve shootout suspects arrested
North Dakota Highway Patrol academy graduates, in alphabetical order, include Reece Burckhard,...
Seven troopers graduate from North Dakota Highway Patrol academy

Latest News

Cole Peters
Williston man convicted of rape, attempted murder sentenced to life in prison without parole
Tribes sue North Dakota over new redistricting map
Great Plains food bank gfx
Great Plains Food Bank donates 121,000 meals
Early orders for Minot
Minot leaders getting ahead of supply chain issues