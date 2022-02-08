$11,000 grant helps K9 units in Bismarck and around ND train for searches, detection

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police have been awarded an $11,000 grant from Marathon Oil to purchase equipment that helps train K9 officers. Your News Leader spoke with officers about how the dogs are training for detection work and search techniques with the new equipment.

K9 Mesa and Bismarck police officer Joseph Benke conduct an area search with the department’s eight new search boxes.

“They’re trying to locate human odor for one, but they’re also trying to locate them if they’re hiding behind doors, stuff like that,” said Bismarck Police officer and K9 handler Joseph Benke.

In a matter of seconds, the K9 can alert the officer that someone’s hiding.

“If we can’t see them but we can hear them. It gives up their location but not our location, so it’s more tactical on our part as well,” added officer Benke.

A K9 team is able to complete building searches seven times faster than a team of four officers, according to a Lansing, Michigan study. They’re 44 percent more effective than their human counterparts.

“I want to see how they react to it cold. Just like on the street, when they go to something, I want to see how they react. We’re trying to get them ready for any scenario,” said Sgt. Lyle Sinclair, K9 trainer for the Bismarck Police Department.

Inside, K9s use special boxes to search for narcotics. Handlers are blind to the hide, so the scenario is realistic as the dogs sift through other scents like dog food and Sharpies to find dope.

“The dogs are able to separate those scents,” said officer Benke.

The equipment stands up to the tough animals as the dogs learn to protect others.

“Keeping our officers safe so we go home at night. And knowing that our dogs are trained up to a standard,” said officer Benke.

Bismarck K9 teams as well as Mandan, Dickinson, and Williston police, and Dunn, McKenzie, Stark and Burleigh County deputies will benefit from the additional training and equipment.

“A lot of times, smaller departments don’t have a trainer or don’t have a lot of the training that we have. We have been fortunate that we’ve gone to a lot of training where people help us out. We’re trying to pay it forward, pay it back, to other people in the state,” said Sgt. Sinclair.

Bismarck’s K9 unit was deployed more than 700 times in the past year.

In the future, the department hopes to get additional agility equipment for the K9s to train with.

