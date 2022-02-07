Advertisement

Supply chain crisis increase shipping rates, creating a trickle down effect

Supply chain backlog
Supply chain backlog(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Over the past year, Your News Leader reported much on the supply chain backlog, taking shipments days or even weeks longer to get to their destinations.

The issue is not only taking more time, it’s also costing more money.

Dave Forthun who owns Minot Restaurant Supply said not only is it taking him weeks to get supplies, the cost of freight has gone up two to three times the regular amount.

This leads to a chain reaction of price increases as Forthun has to raise his prices and the restaurants he supplies to then have to raise theirs, saying that having to charge his customers more who are already facing tough times is difficult.

“They don’t really want to raise their prices because they know that if prices get up to high, instead of us going out three times a week, it might be once a week,” said Forthun.

The store is a supplier for more than 90% of restaurants in the Magic City.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric C. Zietz
Identity released of deceased man found along Highway 83
off-highway crash in McLean County
Minot man charged with DUI after ‘off-highway’ crash in McLean County
Governor Doug Burgum
Governor Burgum tests positive for COVID-19
Fatal crash closes off Highway 52 west of Minot
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop

Latest News

Money
Woman accused of stealing $222K from Bismarck law firm
sports 2.5.22
10PM Sportscast 2/5/22
off-highway crash in McLean County
Minot man charged with DUI after ‘off-highway’ crash in McLean County
Finalists named for North Dakota State University president
Finalists named for North Dakota State University president