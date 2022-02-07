Supply chain crisis increase shipping rates, creating a trickle down effect

MINOT, N.D. – Over the past year, Your News Leader reported much on the supply chain backlog, taking shipments days or even weeks longer to get to their destinations.

The issue is not only taking more time, it’s also costing more money.

Dave Forthun who owns Minot Restaurant Supply said not only is it taking him weeks to get supplies, the cost of freight has gone up two to three times the regular amount.

This leads to a chain reaction of price increases as Forthun has to raise his prices and the restaurants he supplies to then have to raise theirs, saying that having to charge his customers more who are already facing tough times is difficult.

“They don’t really want to raise their prices because they know that if prices get up to high, instead of us going out three times a week, it might be once a week,” said Forthun.

The store is a supplier for more than 90% of restaurants in the Magic City.

