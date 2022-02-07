St. Mary’s brings back annual carnival

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - St. Mary’s held their 71st annual carnival this weekend after cancellations due to COVID in 2021.

Families, friends, and people of all ages enjoyed what the St. Mary’s carnival had to offer.

”I’ve been coming here ever since I was a little kid, and I just know that now that we have kids, it’s something fun to do as a family,” Kael Knowlen said.

Don Willey is one of hundreds of volunteers, community members, and businesses that made the event possible.

”We have a generous community in Mandan and Bismarck, that businesses donate items and individuals donate items,” Willey said.

These volunteers helped to run the carnival’s many games, food, and auctions, all for the public to enjoy with one another.

“It’s a long, arduous process, not accomplished without many other volunteers,” Willey said.

But that process is worth it to see people make new memories.

The proceeds from the event go towards education in the Light of Christ school system.

