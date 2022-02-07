Advertisement

Snowmobiler dies in avalanche west of West Yellowstone

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A snowmobiler died over the weekend when an avalanche swept him downhill and into trees in the Lionhead area west of West Yellowstone, Montana.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says the man was partially buried on Sunday and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. His name has not been released.

It was the third avalanche death in Montana this season. Minnesota snowmobilers Jesse and Carl Thelen were killed on Dec. 27 north of Cooke City, Montana.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has reported nine avalanche deaths this winter season, including four snowmobilers.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

off-highway crash in McLean County
Minot man charged with DUI after ‘off-highway’ crash in McLean County
Money
Woman accused of stealing $222K from Bismarck law firm
Britta Curl
Bismarck’s Britta Curl joining team USA at Olympics as injury replacement
File: Roundabout
27-year-old Dickinson man seriously injured after crashing through the middle of roundabout
Rick Becker
Bismarck’s Rick Becker announces run for U.S. Senate against Sen. John Hoeven

Latest News

Game and Fish citations
More than 2,600 citations handed out by Game and Fish in 2021
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Aren Coombs
Bismarck man accused of grabbing teen at Walmart pleads guilty
Chance Stevenson
Lincoln man accused of possessing hundreds of pounds of drugs pleads not guilty