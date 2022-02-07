Snowmobiler dies in avalanche west of West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A snowmobiler died over the weekend when an avalanche swept him downhill and into trees in the Lionhead area west of West Yellowstone, Montana.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says the man was partially buried on Sunday and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. His name has not been released.

It was the third avalanche death in Montana this season. Minnesota snowmobilers Jesse and Carl Thelen were killed on Dec. 27 north of Cooke City, Montana.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has reported nine avalanche deaths this winter season, including four snowmobilers.

