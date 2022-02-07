Advertisement

Seven troopers graduate from North Dakota Highway Patrol academy

North Dakota Highway Patrol academy graduates, in alphabetical order, include Reece Burckhard, Joshua Dura, Mathew Lee, Alyson Moses, A.J. Potter, Shea Pulley and Austin Yancy.(Robin Fuehrer | The Office of Governor Burgum)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford congratulated seven recruits who graduated from the North Dakota Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Training Academy’s 24-week program last Friday.

“As members of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, you can hold your heads high and take great pride in the services you will provide to our state’s citizens,” Sanford said. “You will make a difference in their lives every day through your unwavering commitment and professionalism – the hallmark of the Highway Patrol.”

This is the second graduating class in as many years as the Highway Patrol graduated eight recruits on Feb. 10, 2021. The new recruits will begin their next assignment, six to eight weeks of field training, on Feb. 14.

North Dakota had the fourth-fastest growth rate in the nation in the last decade, at nearly 16%, adding more than 106,000 residents. That means thousands of additional vehicles on North Dakota streets and highways, placing a greater demand for services across the board, including from law enforcement agencies such as the Highway Patrol.

The new troopers will be assigned across the state, with three heading to Williston and one each to Rolla, Rugby, Wahpeton and Watford City.

