BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - March 1st will be the opening day of BreakOutND.

Customers will be able to book one escape room experience, “Saving History,” at launch with a second escape room experience, “Treasure Hunters,” coming on April 1st.

The business will be located at 233 W Rosser Ave Suite #1 on the corner of Rosser and Washington.

