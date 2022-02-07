ND to receive extra funding for low-income households

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota will receive $46.4 million from the federal government this year to help fund heating costs for low-income residents.

North Dakota’s annual appropriation for this program is $19.3 million, which means the state will receive more than double than it would in a typical year. The extra funds are part of last year’s $1.9 trillion-dollar American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief package. Qualifying households can use the funds in various ways.

“The program can also assist with weatherization, so making homes more efficient, obviously to reduce the heating costs that the households are incurring. And we can also assist with furnace repair and replacement for qualifying households, as well,” said Michelle Gee, director of the Economic Assistance Division of the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

There isn’t a limit on the number of households that can be helped by the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, everyone who qualifies is eligible for assistance. North Dakota’s program uses the highest qualifying income level allowed by federal regulations. Last year, about 12,800 households in North Dakota received an average of $890 dollars each. To see if you qualify, visit applyforhelp.nd.gov.

