More than 2,600 citations handed out by Game and Fish in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish says it issued more than 2,600 citations for outdoor violations last year. Failure to carry a license was the number one violation issued by game wardens in 2021.

846 boating-related violations were issued, the most of any category, with nearly 250 issued for boaters not having enough flotation devices.

More than 400 fishing citations were handed out, making it the second-highest category for violations.

Ramsey, Williams, and Benson Counties reported the highest number of violations.

Game and Fish says the citations came from more than 51,000 on-site checks.

For a full breakdown of the citations issued by the Game and Fish Department in 2021, view the February issue of North Dakota Outdoors.

