Main Street Minute: Eyes on Burdick brings new therapies to the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. - Eyes on Burdick opened its doors to the Magic City community less than three months ago and has been a big hit.

The facility specializes not only in eye care but in vision therapy as well, one of the first practices to bring the service to the Minot area.

“Vision therapy is just kind of teaching people how to use their eyes. So this is if they have trouble tracking, they’re skipping words, skipping lines, it might be eye turns, lazy eyes, processing visual information, all sorts of different visual skills,” said owner and optometrist Liza Stremick.

Stremick said eye care is very important and goes beyond just glasses and contacts.

“There’s also the ocular health portion. So, we are making sure your eyes look nice and healthy, so we are looking for eye diseases, macular degeneration, glaucoma, but we are also looking for systemic diseases so certain cancers, diabetes, high blood pressure all those can have signs in the eye,” said Stremick.

The facility does offer walk in appointments and accepts most major vision insurance.

They are located at 1821 West Burdick Expressway and are open Tuesday through Saturday.

You can visit their website at eyesonburdick.com

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.