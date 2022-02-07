Advertisement

Lincoln man accused of possessing hundreds of pounds of drugs pleads not guilty

Chance Stevenson
Chance Stevenson(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Lincoln man accused of possessing large quantities of drugs has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges.

Twenty-one-year-old Chance Stevenson was arrested after police found 24 pounds of marijuana, 109 pounds of THC infused liquid, 450 bars of THC and a psychedelic, nearly 1,000 THC vaping cartridges and five mason jars of THC concentrate at a Bismarck home.

Some of the drugs were labeled with a Girl Scout insignia. “Girl Scout Cookies” is a commercialized cannabis strain that is in no way affiliated with the Girl Scouts of the USA or their annual cookie drive.

Police say they also found multiple weapons, including a pistol that was confirmed to be stolen, and nearly $60,000.

Judge Bobbi Weiler determined there was enough evidence to move the case to trial. Stevenson is scheduled to face a jury on June 8th.

