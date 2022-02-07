Hoeven, Cramer, pen letter raising immigration concerns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer signed a letter last week to Biden Administration officials raising immigration concerns.

The letter is a response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement reports that show large numbers of immigrants traveling as single adults are being placed onto planes and sent across the country for release into communities.

“We’re saying, ‘Hey, you need to tell the public what’s going on here and what you’re doing, and number two, you need to secure the border, most importantly,’” said Senator John Hoeven.

Senators Cramer and Hoeven were joined by eleven Republican Senate colleagues. The senators asked for a full accounting of the Department of Homeland Security’s activities, citing their concern that the flights are being used to “obfuscate the Administration’s failure to secure our borders.” Senator Hoeven said there’s no evidence that any such flight has landed in North Dakota.

