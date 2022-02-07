Fargo’s Tom Hoge surges past Spieth at Pebble for 1st PGA Tour win

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — After 202 starts on the PGA Tour, Tom Hoge of Fargo is finally a winner. Hoge emerged from a wild battle in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that featured seven players who had a share of the lead during the final round.

His final hurdle was a big one. He had to track down Jordan Spieth. Hoge nearly holed a fairway shot on the 16th for a tap-in birdie. Then he made a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th. That was right after Spieth made bogey on the 17th from a bunker.

Hoge shot 68 to win by two over Spieth.

