Bismarck’s Rick Becker announces run for U.S. Senate against Sen. John Hoeven

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rick Becker announced he’s running for U.S. Senate against longtime Senator John Hoeven. The Representative announced last month he would not seek re-election in the state’s legislature.

Becker said in a statement in Your News Leader: “We are at a point in time in which America needs a different breed of politician. We need someone bold, strong, and truly conservative.”

