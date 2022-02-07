Advertisement

Bismarck’s Rick Becker announces run for U.S. Senate against Sen. John Hoeven

Rick Becker
Rick Becker(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rick Becker announced he’s running for U.S. Senate against longtime Senator John Hoeven. The Representative announced last month he would not seek re-election in the state’s legislature.

Becker said in a statement in Your News Leader: “We are at a point in time in which America needs a different breed of politician. We need someone bold, strong, and truly conservative.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric C. Zietz
Identity released of deceased man found along Highway 83
off-highway crash in McLean County
Minot man charged with DUI after ‘off-highway’ crash in McLean County
Governor Doug Burgum
Governor Burgum tests positive for COVID-19
Fatal crash closes off Highway 52 west of Minot
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop

Latest News

Crystal Andersen
A Fargo woman looks to win $25k in a magazine contest to give back to those looking for missing persons
File: Roundabout
27-year-old Dickinson man seriously injured after crashing through the middle of roundabout
Britta Curl
Bismarck’s Britta Curl joining team USA at Olympics as injury replacement
St. Mary's Carnival 2022 in Bismarck
St. Mary’s brings back annual carnival