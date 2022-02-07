Bismarck’s Britta Curl joining team USA at Olympics as injury replacement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After being one of the final cuts before the Olympics, Bismarck’s Britta Curl will still get to experience the Olympics after all as she will join team USA.

Curl’s family confirmed to KFYR-TV that Curl is in fact Olympic bound.

She is expected to be an injury replacement for the women’s ice hockey team.

The former Blizzard standout is currently in LA going through the clearing process. If all goes well, she will be heading to Beijing in the next day or two.

