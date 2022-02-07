Advertisement

Bismarck State College auto tech students learn to work on electric cars

Bismarck State College curriculum for working on electric cars
Bismarck State College curriculum for working on electric cars(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Electric vehicles make up only about one percent of the cars on the road today.

That’s expected to increase significantly as car manufacturers roll out more electric models.

As more electric cars hit the roads, it’s important to have mechanics trained to fix them. Students in the auto tech program at Bismarck State College will soon be ready to do just that.

From the driver’s seat, this looks like any other car. But a quick glance under the hood, shows it’s not a regular car. This is a Chevy Bolt; it’s an electric car, which many say is the wave of the future.

“We’re going to be seeing more and more of these on the road as the years come along,” said Jeff Wuitschick, automotive instructor at BSC.

That means, future mechanics will need to know how to work on cars like this. That’s where Wuitschick comes in. He’s developing curriculum right now for BSC students.

“It will be a skill they need. So, it’s kind of exciting showing them something new that they’ll actually be able to use in the field,” Wuitschick said.

“You’re going to start seeing these things hit the independent shops. That’s why we’re getting more involved in them because our students are going to see them in the very near future,” added department head, Lee Friese.

As part of their schoolwork, students will also get to drive the electric cars.

“You can work on them in the shop all day long, but you need to understand how they actually operate in the real world,” Friese explained.

Instructors say that time behind the wheel and under the hood should prepare students for just about anything.

Second year auto tech students should start working with this electric car later this semester.

The electric car was paid for with a grant from the North Dakota Department of Commerce State Energy Program.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

off-highway crash in McLean County
Minot man charged with DUI after ‘off-highway’ crash in McLean County
Money
Woman accused of stealing $222K from Bismarck law firm
Britta Curl
Bismarck’s Britta Curl joining team USA at Olympics as injury replacement
File: Roundabout
27-year-old Dickinson man seriously injured after crashing through the middle of roundabout
Rick Becker
Bismarck’s Rick Becker announces run for U.S. Senate against Sen. John Hoeven

Latest News

Game and Fish citations
More than 2,600 citations handed out by Game and Fish in 2021
Snowmobiler dies in avalanche west of West Yellowstone
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Aren Coombs
Bismarck man accused of grabbing teen at Walmart pleads guilty