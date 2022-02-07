Bismarck State College auto tech students learn to work on electric cars

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Electric vehicles make up only about one percent of the cars on the road today.

That’s expected to increase significantly as car manufacturers roll out more electric models.

As more electric cars hit the roads, it’s important to have mechanics trained to fix them. Students in the auto tech program at Bismarck State College will soon be ready to do just that.

From the driver’s seat, this looks like any other car. But a quick glance under the hood, shows it’s not a regular car. This is a Chevy Bolt; it’s an electric car, which many say is the wave of the future.

“We’re going to be seeing more and more of these on the road as the years come along,” said Jeff Wuitschick, automotive instructor at BSC.

That means, future mechanics will need to know how to work on cars like this. That’s where Wuitschick comes in. He’s developing curriculum right now for BSC students.

“It will be a skill they need. So, it’s kind of exciting showing them something new that they’ll actually be able to use in the field,” Wuitschick said.

“You’re going to start seeing these things hit the independent shops. That’s why we’re getting more involved in them because our students are going to see them in the very near future,” added department head, Lee Friese.

As part of their schoolwork, students will also get to drive the electric cars.

“You can work on them in the shop all day long, but you need to understand how they actually operate in the real world,” Friese explained.

Instructors say that time behind the wheel and under the hood should prepare students for just about anything.

Second year auto tech students should start working with this electric car later this semester.

The electric car was paid for with a grant from the North Dakota Department of Commerce State Energy Program.

