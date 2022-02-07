Advertisement

Bismarck man accused of grabbing teen at Walmart pleads guilty

Aren Coombs
Aren Coombs(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after police say he grabbed a teenager at a store last December.

Witnesses told store officials and police that 27-year-old Aren Coombs followed them around Walmart and grabbed a minor around the waist, saying he was sorry but he “just had to.”

Coombs, who pleaded guilty to an indecent exposure charge in 2020, was charged with failure to register as a sexual offender and disorderly conduct in this incident. Last week, he pleaded guilty to the current charges.

Judge David Reich gave him a suspended 18-month sentence. Coombs will face one year of supervised probation and 90 days in confinement with credit for 51 days served.

