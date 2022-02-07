Advertisement

Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K

Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.(Source: WBRC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon hopes to entice employees with bigger paychecks.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant is increasing its maximum base pay in the U.S. from $160,000 to $350,000 per year.

According to an internal blog post Monday, Amazon also said it will boost its overall compensation ranges for most jobs globally.

These changes are in effect for corporate and technology workers.

A spokesperson for Amazon wouldn’t comment but confirmed the authenticity of the blog post.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

off-highway crash in McLean County
Minot man charged with DUI after ‘off-highway’ crash in McLean County
Money
Woman accused of stealing $222K from Bismarck law firm
Britta Curl
Bismarck’s Britta Curl joining team USA at Olympics as injury replacement
File: Roundabout
27-year-old Dickinson man seriously injured after crashing through the middle of roundabout
Rick Becker
Bismarck’s Rick Becker announces run for U.S. Senate against Sen. John Hoeven

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden: It ‘would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Game and Fish citations
More than 2,600 citations handed out by Game and Fish in 2021
A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. The Justice Department...
Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites
Monday brought a flurry of high-level diplomatic sit-downs as the West tries to ease tensions...
Diplomatic efforts ramp up amid Russia-Ukraine tensions