27-year-old Dickinson man seriously injured after crashing through the middle of roundabout

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 27-year-old Dickinson man is seriously injured after a crash Sunday morning west of Killdeer. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver went straight through the middle of a roundabout between Highway 200 and Highway 22.

He crashed into the curb and into a ditch. Charges are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.