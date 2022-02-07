Advertisement

27-year-old Dickinson man seriously injured after crashing through the middle of roundabout

File: Roundabout
File: Roundabout(WCTV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 27-year-old Dickinson man is seriously injured after a crash Sunday morning west of Killdeer. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver went straight through the middle of a roundabout between Highway 200 and Highway 22.

He crashed into the curb and into a ditch. Charges are under investigation.

