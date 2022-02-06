Advertisement

Woman accused of stealing $222K from Bismarck law firm

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck woman has been charged with stealing more than $222,000 from the law firm where she worked for five years.

According to reports, Barbara Norman faces up to 20 years in prison if she’s convicted.

According to court documents, Norman worked for Larson Latham Heuttl Law Firm from December 2014 to January 2020.

An audit of the firm’s books launched by her replacement discovered extra payroll payments of nearly $18,000; $94,000 from the firm’s account to pay personal credit card bills; $43,000 in unauthorized charges on the firm’s credit card; and false accounting entries showing transfers to vendors without any invoices or receipts.

An affidavit states that Norman denied taking any firm money for personal use. Court records didn’t list a defense attorney.

