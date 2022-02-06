Advertisement

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

Truckers protested in Ottawa, Canada for the second weekend.
Truckers protested in Ottawa, Canada for the second weekend.(CNN, CTV NETWORK, AFPTV, CBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — The mayor of Canada’s capital declared a state of emergency and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada says U.S. Republicans must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of its neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa’s downtown.

Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need for support from other levels of government.

Thousands descended on Ottawa over the weekend, joining a couple hundred who have remained since last weekend.

Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns and traffic disruption and they fear no end is in sight.

The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from former President Donald Trump.

Protesters have said they won’t leave until all mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are gone.

