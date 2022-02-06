ND Outdoors: spring turkey hunting

BISMARCK, N.D. - The application deadline for a spring turkey license is February 16. For the third in a row, spring turkey hunters will have more hunting opportunities in North Dakota.

“There’s 7,647 licenses, and that’s 635 more compared to ‘21. We increased in 10 units this year. We left 10 the same. We lowered in one, Unit 3 around Devils Lake and then Unit 21 down in the southwest, which is Hettinger and Adams County. Turkey population just doesn’t support spring harvest down there yet,” said R.J. Gross, North Dakota Game and Fish upland game biologist.

There is one regulation change for the 2022 spring turkey season.

“Handguns are no longer a legal firearm to use for spring turkeys. We’re continuing the safety movement that we did last year. No muzzle loading rifles. And it’s not just a North Dakota thing, it’s national. It’s a shotgun only season, you can still use archery equipment, but shotgun only, including muzzle loading shotguns no larger than 10 gauge,” added Gross.

The spring turkey season differs from the fall season. In spring, hunters call in tom turkeys during their mating season when they’re strutting and vocalizing to attract female turkeys.

“It’s a bearded turkey only season. Sometimes hens, they can have a beard. You know 10% of the population of hens can have a beard. And we do that just, you know, this is recreation, people are targeting those adult mature toms. It’s compared to our fall, which is our population control where you can shoot hens, jakes, toms,” said Gross.

Youth hunters 15 or younger are guaranteed a first-time statewide spring turkey tag.

“It’s a great opportunity to take a kid out, sit them in a blind next to a decoy, listen to the toms gobbling in the trees and watching them come in strutting, dancing. It’s a great opportunity to get a kid out,” said Gross.

The 2022 spring turkey season opens April 9 and runs through May 15.

To apply for a spring turkey license, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov

