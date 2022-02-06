Advertisement

Minot man charged with DUI after ‘off-highway’ crash in McLean County

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 19-year-old Minot man is facing charges after an off-road vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in McLean County.

A spokesperson with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on 30th Avenue Northwest, about a mile north of the Audubon Boat Ramp.

Investigators said the 19-year-old driver rolled an off-road vehicle and lost control. The passenger, a 64-year-old man also from Minot, was transported by Sanford AirMed and his condition is not known at this time.

The driver is charged with DUI with an off-road vehicle and minor consumption of alcohol.

