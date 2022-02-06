Advertisement

Mandan planning reconstruction of 8th Ave NW and 27th St N

By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 5, 2022
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is planning to reconstruct a section of Eighth Avenue Northwest and 27th Street North.

The construction is in a planning phase right now. The plan is for construction to begin in 2023 following neighborhood outreach, a proposed special assessment district, and the allowance of a protest period set for this spring.

The project is anticipated to receive about $1 million dollars in federal funding from the North Dakota Department of Transportation Urban Roads Program. Other possible funding sources could be the sales tax fund, the utility fund, special assessments, or city-wide property taxes.

