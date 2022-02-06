FIRST Tech Challenge robotics tournament in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a Harvard study, STEM careers are projected to grow 11 percent by 2030. Students from across state lines gathered at the Bismarck Career Academy Saturday to put their STEM education to the test and gained valuable skills in the process.

A 13-person high school team from Alexander have worked all year for this moment.

”The robot is obviously the main attention grabber, but it’s not always about the robot. It’s about collaboration, and working together, and using inner marketing skills, which is really cool,” Alexander Comets captain Tayla Ybarra said.

That was the state competition of the FIRST Tech Challenge, with student competitors from across the Dakotas and Minnesota.

These teams worked throughout the year to create robots that compete against and with one another, developing skills that will inevitably help them in STEM-related fields in the future.

”It’s been a little challenging having thirteen on the team, sometimes communication is a little rough, and cooperation is a little rough, but they do an awesome job,” coach Cathy White said.

The robot is usually worked on until the night of the competition, and even modified between rounds. This helps strengthens students quick-thinking skills.

The winning team qualifies for the world championship.

The Shiloh team and the Central Lakes team from Minnesota are moving on to the world championship in Houston, Texas.

