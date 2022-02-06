Advertisement

FIRST Tech Challenge robotics tournament in Bismarck

By Jasmine Patera
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a Harvard study, STEM careers are projected to grow 11 percent by 2030. Students from across state lines gathered at the Bismarck Career Academy Saturday to put their STEM education to the test and gained valuable skills in the process.

A 13-person high school team from Alexander have worked all year for this moment.

”The robot is obviously the main attention grabber, but it’s not always about the robot. It’s about collaboration, and working together, and using inner marketing skills, which is really cool,” Alexander Comets captain Tayla Ybarra said.

That was the state competition of the FIRST Tech Challenge, with student competitors from across the Dakotas and Minnesota.

These teams worked throughout the year to create robots that compete against and with one another, developing skills that will inevitably help them in STEM-related fields in the future.

”It’s been a little challenging having thirteen on the team, sometimes communication is a little rough, and cooperation is a little rough, but they do an awesome job,” coach Cathy White said.

The robot is usually worked on until the night of the competition, and even modified between rounds. This helps strengthens students quick-thinking skills.

The winning team qualifies for the world championship.

The Shiloh team and the Central Lakes team from Minnesota are moving on to the world championship in Houston, Texas.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash closes off Highway 52 west of Minot
Wayne Stenehjem
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s cause of death was cardiac arrest
Eric C. Zietz
Identity released of deceased man found along Highway 83
Missing people
A look at North Dakota’s missing people and cold cases
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop

Latest News

Finalists named for North Dakota State University president
Finalists named for North Dakota State University president
Mandan planning reconstruction
Mandan planning reconstruction of 8th Ave NW and 27th St N
spring turkey hunting
ND Outdoors: spring turkey hunting
sports 2/5/22
6PM Sportscast 2/5/22