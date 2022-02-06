Advertisement

Finalists named for North Dakota State University president

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A search committee has narrowed the field of candidates for North Dakota State University president to three, the state Board of Higher Education said Friday.

The finalists are David Cook, vice chancellor for public affairs on economic development at the University of Kansas; Hesham El-Rewini, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Marymount University; and Mary Holz-Clause, acting executive chancellor at the University of Minnesota in Morris and Crookston.

Higher ed board members will interview the candidates in Fargo on Feb. 23 before making their selection.

“The board is being presented with a strong slate of finalists and each offers unique leadership skills that will serve NDSU well into the future,” said higher ed board member Jill Louters, a co-chair of the search committee.

The search committee had selected five candidates from the 47 applicants who met qualifications for the job.

Current NDSU President Dean Bresciani is stepping down after a dozen years at the helm to become a tenured professor in health sciences and education. The new president is expected to assume office in June 2022.

