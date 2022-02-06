Brady Stearns wins 36th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – St. Augusta, Minn. native Brady Stearns went home one happy man on Sunday as he defeated Randy Peterson to win the 36th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic.

Stearns earned the $2,000 prize with a score of 215 in his final match. Peterson would score a 200.

“Looking at the scores and the ball reaction from the previous three games, it looked like spares was going to be key. So basically, just trying to see what the lanes are doing and then keep that in mind, see if they’re changing based on what the other guys we’re doing. And you know just try to stay in your own space, do the best you can because it comes down to make the 12 best shots you can,” said Stearns after his big win.

FINAL STANDINGS:

Brady Stearns ($2,000) Randy Peterson ($1,400) Chad Nelson ($1,000) John Urbanec ($850) Ryan Selk ($725)

