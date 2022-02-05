Williston Trinity Christian students to participate in North Dakota ‘Cyber Madness’ tournament

WILLISTON, N.D. - Thirteen teams from high schools across North Dakota will be in Bismarck next week to compete and learn about cybersecurity, a field ripe for opportunity.

Williston Trinity Christian sophomore Austin Heller loves computers and will be participating in the event.

“I would love to go into robotics, some sort of circuitry, that would be amazing,” said Heller.

To learn more about technology, he’s taking courses taught by his teacher, Panny Mojeres. Now he’s excited to visit Bismarck to compete with others in the inaugural North Dakota “Cyber Madness” tournament, bringing awareness to another field involving computers: cybersecurity.

“An employer that sees that and a profession in that industry will go in awe at it,” said Heller.

Mojeres is also excited to learn some new things with his peers.

“We experience a lot of cybersecurity attacks almost every day, so I want the kids to learn from this,” said Mojeres.

The tournament is also an opportunity to give students a chance to learn more about cybersecurity and pique their interest in following a career.

“Cybersecurity is one of the hottest (occupations), if not the hottest in the world. We are seeing a vacancy rate of anywhere from 1-2 million vacancies in the world of cybersecurity,” said Tony Aukland, Cyber Madness director and cybersecurity education and public awareness manager for North Dakota’s Department of Information Technology.

While it is a competition, students will also hear from various experts in the field. Scholarships will be awarded.

The competition takes place at Bismarck State College from February 10 through 12.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.