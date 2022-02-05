Trio of Minot City Council incumbents seek to keep seats

MINOT, N.D. – The three Minot City Council candidates whose seats are up for election this year have all confirmed with Your News Leader that they are seeking re-election.

Mark Jantzer is the longest-tenured active alderman, first elected in 2008.

Council President Lisa Olson is not that far behind, serving since 2010.

And, Alderman Paul Pitner is finishing his first four-year term, having been elected in 2018.

Those interested in the mayoral or city council races must gather 300 signatures and submit them to city hall by April 11.

