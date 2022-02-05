Advertisement

Trio of Minot City Council incumbents seek to keep seats

Trio of Minot City Council incumbents
Trio of Minot City Council incumbents(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The three Minot City Council candidates whose seats are up for election this year have all confirmed with Your News Leader that they are seeking re-election.

Mark Jantzer is the longest-tenured active alderman, first elected in 2008.

Council President Lisa Olson is not that far behind, serving since 2010.

And, Alderman Paul Pitner is finishing his first four-year term, having been elected in 2018.

Those interested in the mayoral or city council races must gather 300 signatures and submit them to city hall by April 11.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral service for ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem
The life and legacy of Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s cause of death was cardiac arrest
Fatal crash closes off Highway 52 west of Minot
Wayne Stenehjem remembered as friend and neighbor

Latest News

Sheriff Corey Lee
Stark County officials notice increase in suicide cases
Rent prices
Rent prices increase in ND, nationwide
District 1 incumbents seek re-election to North Dakota State Legislature
North Dakota producers react to proposed settlement in beef anti-trust case