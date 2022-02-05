Advertisement

Rent prices increase in ND, nationwide

Rent prices
Rent prices(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rent prices are up nationwide, and the same is also true in North Dakota.

Some housing providers in Bismarck-Mandan said they need to charge more in rent due to higher costs of owning and maintaining properties. As a result, the North Dakota Department of Human Services has seen an increase in the number of people seeking rental assistance.

“It’s been a steady increase, I would say, over the last several months. We really started doing more in community outreach when we had our application come online last summer. And ever since then, we’ve seen an increasing number of both renters and housing providers reaching out,” said North Dakota Department of Human Services executive policy director Jessica Thomasson.

Increases in rent have soared in some cities nationwide, to price increases of as much as 40% more than a year ago. The numbers in Bismarck haven’t leapt that high, but they have steadily increased since the beginning of 2021, by some estimates as much as seven to 10 percent.

To see if you’re eligible for rental assistance, visit helpishere.nd.gov.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral service for ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem
The life and legacy of Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s cause of death was cardiac arrest
Fatal crash closes off Highway 52 west of Minot
Wayne Stenehjem remembered as friend and neighbor

Latest News

Trio of Minot City Council incumbents
Trio of Minot City Council incumbents seek to keep seats
Sheriff Corey Lee
Stark County officials notice increase in suicide cases
District 1 incumbents seek re-election to North Dakota State Legislature
North Dakota producers react to proposed settlement in beef anti-trust case