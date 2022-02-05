North Dakota producers react to proposed settlement in beef anti-trust case

MINOT, N.D. – Food processing company JBS reached a $52.5 million settlement as part of a beef anti-trust case in Minnesota district court. We spoke with North Dakota producers about the issue.

Ranchers say they’ve been raising issues on possible price fixing in the industry and want to know more about the case.

“We have to know and have the confidence in the industry that we are being dealt with fairly, and if we’re not we need to have some repercussions, but my hope is that we do get some transparency so we can actually see what’s going on and be confident moving forward,” said Jason Leiseth, beef producer.

Those we spoke with raised concerns about what they felt was a lack of communication. “Price discovery and price transparency has always been a concern the last couple years, especially with the two black swan events, and some other market disruptions we’ve just got to make sure the market is fair,” said Jeff Schafer, beef producer.

They saw the settlement as a sign of progress.

“At least to me it sends a signal that there’s something to look further, deeper into here,” said Leiseth.

The settlement still needs to be approved by the judge in the case.

