NDDOH creates an emergency recruitment program for nursing assistants

MINOT, N.D.- In light of the severe health care worker shortage impacting the entire the country, the North Dakota Department of Health is offering an emergency recruitment program to help staff long-term care facilities.

The program is looking for 100 applicants to complete online temporary nurse aid training through their free program.

After they get their temporary NA registration and find a job in a long-term care facility licensed by the department of health, they are eligible to receive a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

The program helps those who are interested in the medical field get their foot in the door and help long term care facilites who are struggling.

“If you have an interest in being of service to others and are looking for a great way to assist the community and to assist the people that are in long term care facilities this would be a great way to enter the field,” said Tim Wiedrich, Section Chief of Health Resources and Response with the North Dakota Department of Health.

The certification is temporary.

For more information, please contact the Recruitment Program at the North Dakota Department of Health Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 701-328-0731 or at nddohdoc@nd.gov

