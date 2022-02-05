MHA Nation leadership praises U.S. Interior ruling on mineral rights

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Leadership with the Three Affiliated Tribes is praising a decision by U.S. Interior Solicitor Bob Anderson that mineral rights under the original Missouri riverbed belong to the tribe, going against a Trump-era ruling that gave those rights to the state of North Dakota.

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox released the following statement:

“We are pleased the federal government has chosen to follow the law and once again reaffirm the MHA Nation’s ownership of the Missouri riverbed within the Fort Berthold Reservation. The Department of Interior has now corrected the grave injustice caused by the Jorjani Opinion and restored the federal government’s longstanding recognition that the Missouri riverbed within the Fort Berthold Reservation belongs to the MHA Nation. We look forward to working with the Department of Interior to implement the Solicitor Anderson’s Opinion and to protect the MHA Nation’s historic rights to the Missouri riverbed.”

Your News Leader has reached out a spokesperson for the Department of Mineral Resources for reaction to the ruling, and are awaiting a response.

