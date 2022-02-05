Macrame helps Bismarck mom deal with rheumatoid arthritis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - These days, it’s easier than ever to start your own business.

Online sites like Facebook and Etsy are popular places crafters are selling handmade items.

That includes Bismarck mom, Samantha Henke.

She sells macrame items in her online shop, Knot Too Shabby.

While that’s good news, it’s not the best part of her story. Her crafts have helped her deal with a chronic autoimmune disorder.

Samantha Henke is a busy mom to two busy girls. She is happy to be a stay-at-home mom.

When she’s not busy caring for her children, you’ll probably find her doing macrame. But this is not your grandmother’s macrame.

“It’s modernized!” she said.

Henke makes earrings, bookmarks, keychains, and even wall-hangings. She turned her hobby into a small business, but for Henke, macrame is also a sort of therapy.

Henke has rheumatoid arthritis.

“I was diagnosed when I was 19,” she recalled.

The autoimmune disease affected her knees, wrists, elbows and hands.

“It is primarily in my knees and my hands. I get headaches quite a bit,” Henke said.

She takes daily medication, but still suffers flare ups. And nearly 10 years after her diagnosis, Henke has learned that diet and lifestyle play a key role in managing the disease.

Macrame helps too.

“It’s a very calming, easy craft to do,” Henke said.

And that she says not only helps her handle her rheumatoid arthritis, but also helps her be the best mom to McKinlee and Emrie.

You can see more of Henke’s work and contact her on her Facebook page, Knot Too Shabby.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.