Identity released of deceased man found along Highway 83

MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man whose body was found along Highway 83 south of Minot Tuesday morning as 34-year-old Eric C. Zietz, of Minot.

The initial investigation showed Zietz was driving south, became stuck in the median, and attempted to walk home.

Sheriff Bob Roed said it appears Zietz’ death is related to weather conditions, but are awaiting autopsy results to conduct a thorough investigation.

