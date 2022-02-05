High School teams preparing for inaugural ‘Cyber Madness’ tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Next week, teams of students across North Dakota will be meeting in Bismarck for the inaugural North Dakota “Cyber Madness” Tournament.

While it’s a competition, organizers say the focus is on cybersecurity awareness and making students interested in a potential career. They’ll hear from experts and compete with one another in various online challenges. Tioga High School will be fielding a team and its technology teacher said it’s an exciting opportunity for students to learn more about cybersecurity careers.

“They are trying to alleviate that shortage by gaining some interest and maybe opening those doors that students maybe never really realized that they’d be good at cybersecurity or interested in that field like that, but maybe this could open some doors and open some eyes,” said Bridgette Odegaard, Tioga High School technology coordinator.

The competition takes place from February 10th through 12th. Scholarships will be awarded to the winning teams.

