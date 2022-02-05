Advertisement

Governor Burgum tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Doug Burgum
Governor Doug Burgum(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after testing positive for COVID-19. The governor is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot. He will be quarantining through Thursday.

“After testing negative on Friday following an exposure notification, I experienced cold and flu-like symptoms this morning and tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon,” Burgum said. “I am quarantining and consulting with my physician.”

