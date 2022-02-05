Governor Burgum tests positive for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after testing positive for COVID-19. The governor is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot. He will be quarantining through Thursday.

“After testing negative on Friday following an exposure notification, I experienced cold and flu-like symptoms this morning and tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon,” Burgum said. “I am quarantining and consulting with my physician.”

