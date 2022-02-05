Advertisement

GoFundMe ends fundraiser for Canada convoy protesters

Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way...
Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way to Ottawa to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by the Canadian government on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Vaughan. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)(Arthur Mola | Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORONTO (AP) — Ontario’s Conservative premier is calling for demonstrators to end the “occupation” of Ottawa, while the crowdfunding site GoFundMe says it will refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of millions raised by demonstrators protesting in the Canadian capital over COVID-19 measures.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly moved 150 officers to the parts of the capital most affected but he gave no indication when the days-old protest would end, saying police expected it to ramp up again this weekend, when protests are also planned in Toronto and Quebec City.

Ottawa residents are furious police have done little to end what some are calling an “occupation.”

GoFundMe said it cut off funding for the organizers, because it had determined the effort violated the site’s terms of service due to unlawful activity. It had already suspended the fundraising effort, which had raised about 10 million Canadian (US$7.8 million).

“We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity,” GoFundMe said in a statement. “No further funds will be directly distributed.”

Ottawa police thanked them for listening to the concerns and called “on all crowdfunding sites to follow.” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson did the same and said he hoped limiting the funding would restrict their ability to stay.

