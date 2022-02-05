Advertisement

Gas prices up 30 cents from last month

Gas Prices
Gas Prices(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:24 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Does it seem like you’re spending more at the pump? Well, you are.

Gas prices in Bismarck have jumped 30 cents since this time last month. People in the industry say tensions in Ukraine, a switch to summer blends of gasoline, a strong economy, and other factors contribute to the rise in prices, and they anticipate North Dakotans will see prices rise even higher through Memorial Day.

“As always, there’s a number of things that impact energy prices. And it just depends on what the big headline of the day is. But at any time of the year, there are several factors that impact on oil and gasoline prices,” said Eugene Ladoucer, director of public affairs for AAA.

Industry experts agree that consumer gas prices tend to rise in tandem with oil prices. He expects by summer North Dakotans will be “flirting” with $4 per gallon.

