Advertisement

District 1 incumbents seek re-election to North Dakota State Legislature

(kfyr)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we near midterms, all three members of the District 1 delegation announced that they are running for re-election this year.

Incumbent Representatives David Richter and Pat Hatlestad and Senator Brad Bekkedahl all want to continue their work in the North Dakota legislature, representing Williston.

Senator Bekkedahl, first elected in 20-14, is focusing on the area’s infrastructure needs and reducing tax liability for all North Dakotans.

Representative Richter, who’s served since 20-18, says he wants to move forward with education reform, agriculture policies, and improving behavioral health.

And Representative Hatlestad, who’s seeking to serve his 16th year in the North Dakota House, is advocating for local control as well as responsibly investing legacy fund earnings and allocating Gross Production Tax revenue to schools.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral service for ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem
The life and legacy of Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s cause of death was cardiac arrest
Fatal crash closes off Highway 52 west of Minot
Wayne Stenehjem remembered as friend and neighbor

Latest News

Trio of Minot City Council incumbents
Trio of Minot City Council incumbents seek to keep seats
Sheriff Corey Lee
Stark County officials notice increase in suicide cases
Rent prices
Rent prices increase in ND, nationwide
North Dakota producers react to proposed settlement in beef anti-trust case