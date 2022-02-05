District 1 incumbents seek re-election to North Dakota State Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we near midterms, all three members of the District 1 delegation announced that they are running for re-election this year.

Incumbent Representatives David Richter and Pat Hatlestad and Senator Brad Bekkedahl all want to continue their work in the North Dakota legislature, representing Williston.

Senator Bekkedahl, first elected in 20-14, is focusing on the area’s infrastructure needs and reducing tax liability for all North Dakotans.

Representative Richter, who’s served since 20-18, says he wants to move forward with education reform, agriculture policies, and improving behavioral health.

And Representative Hatlestad, who’s seeking to serve his 16th year in the North Dakota House, is advocating for local control as well as responsibly investing legacy fund earnings and allocating Gross Production Tax revenue to schools.

