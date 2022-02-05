BSC students get hands-on training at Coal Creak Wind Farm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s largest wind farm is expected to go online in 2025, and Bismarck State College says that makes now the perfect time to become an energy technician.

With turbines being built near the Coal Creek Station in McLean County, an increase in demand for jobs is expected.

Reynold Miller at BSC says the programs use hands-on training to prepare students for work with automation throughout the energy sector.

“A technician is a technician. If you can fix equipment in a coal fire powerplant or a natural gas fire powerplant, you can fix that same equipment in a wind turbine”, said Miller.

The program lasts two years, so students enrolled next semester can expect to graduate before the windfarm goes online.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.