Advertisement

BSC students get hands-on training at Coal Creak Wind Farm

Wind Farm
Wind Farm(kfyr)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s largest wind farm is expected to go online in 2025, and Bismarck State College says that makes now the perfect time to become an energy technician.

With turbines being built near the Coal Creek Station in McLean County, an increase in demand for jobs is expected.

Reynold Miller at BSC says the programs use hands-on training to prepare students for work with automation throughout the energy sector.

“A technician is a technician. If you can fix equipment in a coal fire powerplant or a natural gas fire powerplant, you can fix that same equipment in a wind turbine”, said Miller.

The program lasts two years, so students enrolled next semester can expect to graduate before the windfarm goes online.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral service for ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem
The life and legacy of Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s cause of death was cardiac arrest
Fatal crash closes off Highway 52 west of Minot
Wayne Stenehjem remembered as friend and neighbor

Latest News

Trio of Minot City Council incumbents
Trio of Minot City Council incumbents seek to keep seats
Sheriff Corey Lee
Stark County officials notice increase in suicide cases
Rent prices
Rent prices increase in ND, nationwide
District 1 incumbents seek re-election to North Dakota State Legislature
North Dakota producers react to proposed settlement in beef anti-trust case