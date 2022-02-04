Advertisement

Wearing masks indoors cuts COVID risk in half, study says

A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at...
A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at least half.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Confusion over the efficacy of masks has been an issue since the beginning of the pandemic.

For example, early on, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams had to delete a tweet in which he said masks weren’t effective for the general public.

Eventually, it became clear that masks do work to some degree, but that cloth and surgical masks aren’t very effective.

Those suggestions are supported by a new study from the California Department of Public Health. It found that people who said they wear N-95 respirators indoors were about 80 percent less likely to test positive for COVID than those who never wore masks inside.

Those who said they wore surgical masks indoors were roughly 60% less likely to test positive than those who didn’t wear masks.

The study overall found that consistently wearing a mask indoors cuts the odds in half for testing positive for COVID-19.

The researchers admitted the study had significant limitations.

The study was done before the omicron variant, so mask efficacy for omicron isn’t known. It also didn’t take into account that testing negative may have been because of protective behaviors that had nothing to do with masking like social distancing for example.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Stenehjem
Funeral service for ND Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem
The life and legacy of Wayne Stenehjem
Wayne Stenehjem remembered as friend and neighbor
Viewing for Wayne Stenehjem
Hundreds gather to pay respects at viewing for Wayne Stenehjem
Memorial service for Wayne Stenehjem

Latest News

Wind Farm
BSC students get hands-on training at Coal Creak Wind Farm
2 people, dog rescued by helicopter in California after being snowed in cabin for 2 months
Hoeven, Cramer send water letter to EPA
Sanford Health’s Downtown Walk-In Clinic to move into old Barnes and Noble
FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder