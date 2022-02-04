Trio of Bishop Ryan Lions sign for college football careers

MINOT, N.D. - Signing any dotted line is a big decision.

But signing away your next four years is, “bittersweet,” Jacob Fricke said.

“I’ve never really been a big high school person. But leaving everybody else here, it makes you sad but I’m happy to go,” Jacob added.

Jacob is one of three Bishop Ryan student-athletes to sign a National Letter of Intent Thursday morning. He will play football at University of Mary in the fall.

“It’s sad to leave all these guys... it’s sad but I’m excited for what the future holds,” Josh Will said.

Josh is the third member of the Will family to play football at Minot State.

“The culture that they have is a true family-like atmosphere and I really like that.”

Logan Wentz signed to the UMary Track & Field team, but still has more to accomplish as a Lion.

All three, taking the next step in their careers.

