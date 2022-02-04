Advertisement

Tom Ross announces run for mayor of Minot

Tom Ross
Tom Ross
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Alderman Tom Ross announced Friday he will run in the 2022 Minot mayoral election.

Ross is a lifelong Minot resident who was elected to the City Council in 2020.

In a release Friday morning, Ross noted transparency, business and tourism development, and standing up for the rights of Minot city employees as some of the issues he’s focusing on.

Ross would be challenging incumbent Mayor Shaun Sipma, who announced in December that he would seek re-election for a final term.

Your News Leader will have more from Ross on the Evening Report on KMOT.

