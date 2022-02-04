Sanford Health’s Downtown Walk-In Clinic to move into old Barnes and Noble

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health’s Downtown Walk-In Clinic will be moving into the old Barnes & Noble space off Seventh Street in Bismarck.

Last month we told you the property manager chose not to renew the bookstore’s lease. Sanford will begin construction on the property shortly after their lease begins on March 1.

The clinic is expected to open sometime in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.