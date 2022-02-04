BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It is not often in North Dakota where you get to watch some of the very best athletes in their chosen sport. The N.F.L., N.B.A. and Major League Baseball do not come through there. One of the situations where some of the best compete in the state is in pro rodeo.

The Mosbrucker Rodeo Company presents the P.R.C.A. Championship Rodeo in Bismarck tomorrow and Saturday. It’s been a wintertime annual event in the Capital City for more than two decades.

“For years it was the NPRA year-end rodeo finals and since 2004 it’s been the PRCA Championship Rodeo, so we got a long history, some great crowds and great entertainment. We got about 300 contestants from 16 states and 3 countries this year so a lot of national finals qualifiers from last year and years past,” said Wally Mosbrucker.

Except for barrel racing, the other six events are a competition between a cowboy and an animal. Have you ever wondered how that pairing is made each night?

“For the rough stock events, the bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and the bull riding the draw is done in Colorado Springs electronically,” said Mosbrucker. “They have a computer program that does all of that and for the timed events it’s done a couple of hours before each performance right here by the pro-officials each day.”

The PRCA Championship Rodeo starts at 7:30 CT on Friday and Saturday night at the Bismarck Events Center.

